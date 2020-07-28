Weather intelligence co ClimaCell raises $23m

AI-powered weather intelligence platform developer ClimaCell has announced the completion of a $23 million Series C financing round co-led by Pitango Growth and previous investor Square Peg Capital. Following the latest investment, ClimaCell has raised over $100 million.

Founded in 2016 by CEO Shimon Elkabetz, CSO Rei Goffer and COO Itai Glotnik, the company has built a suite of enterprise-grade technology with its SaaS products: a business dashboard, API, historical AI data, and consumer app.

ClimaCell has expanded rapidly in the past few years and now has more than 100 employees worldwide, with customers including Uber, Delta, Ford, Intact Insurance, National Grid, the US Open, Rappi, Porsche, and more.

The latest financing round follows growth across the global supply chain, energy, insurance, and on-demand sectors with recent enterprise customers including ITS ConGlobal, IndiGrid, and Swiggy. ClimaCell’s product based on automated and predictive impact technologies, which help customers save millions in operational efficiency, improve safety, and avoid significant costs and damages from weather events.

Elkabetz said, "ClimaCell is taking the next step in disrupting the weather industry by providing the most valuable and actionable weather intelligence to our customers."

