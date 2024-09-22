Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 97 square meter, four-room, fifth floor apartment with two parking spaces on Shmuel Rodansky Street in New Ramat Aviv was sold for NIS 4.92 million. A 58 square meter, two-room, third floor apartment on Wiesel Street in the city center was sold for NIS 3.65 million. A 59 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Rubinstein Street in Jaffa was sold for NIS 1.95 million. A 67 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Pinkas Street in the Old North was sold for NIS 4.55 million.

Beer Yaakov A 250 square meter, six-room, semi-detached house on a 230 square meter lot on Dan Street in the Ganei Menachem neighborhood was sold for NIS 5 million. The house includes two furnished housing units in the basement, which are rented for NIS 7,500 per month (Anglo-Saxon).

Rehovot A 63 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Max Nordau Street in the city center was sold for NIS 1.65 million. A 108 square meter, five-room, first floor apartment with two parking spaces on Har Hatzofim Street in Rehovot Hahollandit was sold for NIS 2.65 million. A 111 square meter, five-room, seventh floor apartment with parking on Shimon Dubnov Street in the south of the city was sold for NIS 2.64 million.

Haifa and the north

Akko A 26 square meter, two-room, apartment on Borochov Street in Neve Aviv was sold for NIS 540,000. A 56 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Ha'arba'ah Street in the city center was sold for NIS 650,000. A 77 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment with parking on Anilevich Street near the sea was sold for NIS 940,000.

Nahariya A 110 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with parking on Derekh Shlomo close to Road 4 was sold for NIS 1.38 million. A 70 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Yechiel Street in Kiryat Yoseftal was sold for NIS 980,000. A 128 square meter, five-room, 21st floor apartment on Hagefen Street in Neve Alon was sold for NIS 1.87 million.

The Galilee A 207 square meter, five-room house with a 50 square meter yard and parking in Yarka was sold for NIS 1.3 million. A 110 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Kfar Yasif was sold for NIS 800,000. A 117 square meter, three-room, fifth floor apartment on Kfar Yasif was sold for NIS 1.05 million. A 289 square meter, eight-room house with a 250 square meter yard and parking on Yanuh-Jat was sold for NIS 2 million.

All deals were reported on the Israel Tax Authority website.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 22, 2024.

