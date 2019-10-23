Branson visits Israel as Virgin Holidays launches Israel vacations

UK business magnate Sir Richard Branson landed in Israel today as his travel company Virgin Holidays announced the launch of package vacations to Israel in 2020. The announcement of the escorted tours of the country come after last month's start of daily Tel Aviv - London Heathrow flights by Branson's airline Virgin Atlantic.

On its website, Virgin Holidays is already offering four day vacations in Tel Aviv starting from £610 per person, 7 day vacations starting from £807 per person and a broad range of more expensive options. The Virgin Holidays site also offers Jerusalem vacations as well as the Classic Israel Tour, taking in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Haifa, the Dead Sea and Bethlehem on an escorted nine day/ eight night tour starting from £1,869 per person. Also on offer is a Classic Israel with Jordan tour, a 13-day, 12-night tour with taking in Tel Aviv, Haifa, Jerusalem, Petra and Amman starting from £2,945 per person.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 23, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019