Court dismisses petition against Sde Dov long term rental homes

Tel Aviv Administrative Court Judge Yael Blecher has dismissed a petition by the Sde Dov landowners against land being allocated for construction of long-term rental housing and instructed Tel Aviv Municipality to expropriate land for the purpose. These apartments will be expropriated from the landowners and registered to the Tel Aviv Municipality at the landowners' expense.

The Sde Dov project, on the site of the city's former airport, extends over 325 acres and is one of the last stretches of land on Israel's Mediterranean coast available for construction. 16,000 apartments will be built there and 35 office towers.

As part of the plan there will be 2,400 affordable homes for long-term rent owned by Tel Aviv Municipality and 4,500 other small apartments without parking for long-term rental, sheltered housing for those needing care, and student dormitories. The petition was against this plan approved by the national, district and local planning and building committees.

The petitioners were also ordered to pay the NIS 90,000 legal costs of the groups whom they petitioned against, except the managers of the large bloc of land.

Full disclosure: Edna Bar On, one of the controlling shareholders of Globes, has a relatively small amount of the rights to the land in the large bloc at Sde Dov

