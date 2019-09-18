Fox in talks to open Foot Locker - Nike stores in Europe

Fox-Wizel Ltd. (TASE: FOX) is joining forces with Nike and Foot Locker in franchise operations in Europe. The group, headed by Harel Wizel, is negotiating for a franchise for Nike and Foot Locker stores in a number of European countries. Fox-Wizel plans to conduct this activity through the Retailers company, which already operates a chain of stores under the Nike brand in Israel and Canada and a chain of stores under the Foot Locker brand in Israel.

Fox-Wizel has a franchise to set up a chain of Nike branch stores in Israel, but it is not exclusive. In recent years, it acquired all of the Nike brand stores in Israel, except for the outlet stores operated by various franchise holders, and has opened additional stores. Fox-Wizel operates 22 Nike stores in Israel with 376 employees.

Two and a half years ago, the connection with Nike became closer, and Fox-Wizel signed an agreement with Nike Canada in which it was awarded a seven-year license to establish a chain of Nike stores in Canada. Fox-Wizel's reports for 2018 show that it has 218 employees in this activity.

In the past two years, Fox-Wizel has marked sporting goods as a target sector, and has expanding its presence there. In addition to its activity with Nike in Israel and Canada, Fox Wizel received a franchise to operate another chain of sports stores in Israel - Foot Locker, a multi-brand chain that markets big-brand sports shoes, including Nike, Adidas, and Fila. Fox-Wizel opened 52 Foot Locker stores in 30 months.

