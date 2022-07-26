Israir in advanced talks to buy European carrier

Israir Group (TASE: ISRG) has notified the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) that it is in advanced talks to acquire a European airline for an estimated €20-30 million.

Two weeks ago, Israir Group bid in a tender to buy the airline which has an operating license in Europe. Now the Israeli airline reports that it has progressed to the second stage of the tender - the due diligence stage - and that it is "one of the final bidders participating in the tender."

If the deal is completed, Israel will raise the required capital from the public through a bond, or bringing a strategic partner into the deal.

