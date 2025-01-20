Lockheed Martin appoints Tal Galor as Israel chief executive

Lockheed Martin has appointed Tal Galor (41) as vice president and chief executive for Israel. In 2022, Galor was chosen by "Globes" as one of Israel's 40 most promising people under the age of 40. She replaces Brig. Gen. (res.) Joshua Shani, who is retiring after serving in the position for 34 years.

Galor, who will begin her role in the coming months, grew up in Herzliya. She served as an analyst in the IDF Intelligence Unit during her military service, and holds degrees in law and business administration from Reichman University, and a masters in social sciences from Tel Aviv University. She also graduated executive leadership programs in Harvard and Columbia Universities.

Prior to joining Lockheed Martin in 2014, Galor worked for nearly a decade in the Prime Minister's Office. Over the past decade at Lockheed Martin, she has greatly contributed to the company’s activities in Israel, leading strategic processes and complex projects, advancing procurement procedures for various platforms for the Israeli Air Force, and initiating new global collaborations with Israel's defense industries.

Galor said, "I am grateful for the trust placed in me and the opportunity to lead Lockheed Martin's activities in Israel and proud to be part of an organization that combines innovation and groundbreaking technology with a commitment to supporting the national security of the State of Israel. I look forward to continue strength the cooperation with the Israeli defense forces and industries, in order to provide advanced solutions that will contribute to secure Israel's security for decades to come."

Lockheed Martin VP international business Ray Piselli said, "I thank Joshua (Shiki) Shani for his great contribution in the past decades to the prosperity of Lockheed Martin, extending LM’s footprint through delivery of world-class platforms and industry partnerships, and congratulate the well-deserved and appropriate appointment of Tal Galor to lead Lockheed Martin operations in Israel. The knowledge, capabilities and vast experience that Galor brings with her will further strengthen Lockheed Martin's activities in Israel in the years to come."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 20, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.