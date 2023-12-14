Lockheed Martin to install Rafael's Spike missiles on Apaches

Lockheed Martin has completed a test firing on Apache V6 helicopters in Yuma, Arizona of eight Spike non-line-of-sight (NLOS) precision munitions, manufactured by Israeli company Rafael Advanced Defense Systems. The successful trial represents a critical stage in installing the munitions on the Apache V6, the most advanced helicopter in the US Army. In mid-2024, Lockheed Martin will begin training aircrews in use of the missiles and estimates are that the Rafael munitions would have been installed on all 18 Apache V6 helicopters by September 2024.

The US Army has been testing the Spike missiles for many years including dozens of firings in many exercises in different arenas and in diverse conditions. The trial in Yuma was conducted by the US Army's Apache project manager, which coordinates the global activities of the assault helicopter. The Spike NLOS missiles will provide the Apache V6 with precise long-range firing capabilities, representing a significant multiple of its current firing capacity.

The Spike family of missiles are electro-optics munitions equipped with an imaging infrared seeker, with 'fire and forget' lock-on before launch and automatic self-guidance capabilities, which can attack concealed targets. The missile can be fired from 45 land, sea and air platforms.

More than 39 countries are already using the Spike including 19 EU and NATO countries. Some 36,000 Spike missiles have been sold worldwide and 7,000 of them have already been fired on the battlefield.

